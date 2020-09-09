North Daviess receives funding to provide wireless hot spots to students

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In northern Daviess County, cell phone and internet coverage can sometimes be spotty, at best. That can make it difficult for students wanting to utilize remote learning.

That's the problem North Daviess has been working to solve. At the end of last school year, the district used physical packets to complete the year. This year remote learning is online.

They're doing that with the help of two grants totaling roughly $300,000. The funding will help the district get 150 hotspots.

DeAnne Taggart with North Daviess Community Schools says, "It is helpful. And we welcome anything to help because this is a very uncertain time."

The hotspots are being provided through Verizon Wireless. However, funding won't be enough to cover the entire student population.

The district surveyed families to find out who had the most need. They found that around 120 households have limited or no internet at all. Those students will be the first to utilize the new hotspots.

Taggart says, "Our teachers and our staff here at the school it gives them a little bit of a breathe to think ok, we can work with this. .if we can just keep everybody online then we have that format where we can continue to instruct and to learn."