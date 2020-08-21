North Daviess gears up for renovation project

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The final touches have been made on a $3 million renovation project at North Daviess high school. The paint is still fresh while school leaders are looking toward the next project.

Superintendent Jodi Berry says, "When they start to see these bigger projects I don't think anybody is going to fathom the difference it's going to make."

The project will focus on three areas. A courtyard will be converted into a media center. Working off of the library it will provide more room for student collaboration.

Next up is a multipurpose facility.

Berry explains, "We are continuously needing to have a bigger space like an auditorium. And the pool was not conducive to keep open. It wasn't legal size for competition."

The pool was filled in. Now a stage and auditorium will take its place.

Finally, the school cafeteria will be fixed up. This includes upgrades to the kitchen and serving lines.

Berry says, "While some of the equipment has been updated the actual space itself has not been updated. So it's a good opportunity to make those changes."

The project will cost roughly 10 million dollars. Each area will be worked on in phases to reduce the effect on classes.

Berry explains, "I think the kids will be excited. They'll appreciate the space more. And give them what they deserve. A 21st-century learning environment that they need."