North Daviess elementary gets grant funding to help expand breakfast program

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just over a year ago North Daviess elementary began offering free breakfast to all of its students. Since then they've made the meal available in the classroom.

Principle Renee Judy says, "Even if they've had breakfast at home they're welcome to take breakfast here at school again. We want everybody to be nourished throughout the morning so that they can pay attention in the classroom."

Even kids who are late to school have the opportunity to have a warm meal before getting to it. Fourth-grade math teacher Tabitha Lengacher says the efforts have been making a big difference.

Lengacher explains, "In years past its been kind of difficult and the teachers would try to help out as much as they could. But now that we're seeing kids are coming in, they're excited, they can't wait to see what is offered."

Over fifty percent of students eat the provided meal. Thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Food Research and Action Center they hope to get that number up to 74%.

Aramark food service manager Tim Stoner says, "It's going to be mostly education. We want to educate students, we want to educate staff. Part of it is equipment. So we're also going to get a shared cart. There's going to be some tools and things like that"

Driving up participation by pointing out the benefits of having the meal. That's something that fourth-grader Adalyn Smith would have no problem doing.

Smith says, "I used to have to go all the way down to the cafeteria and I'd never get my work done. But now I love it because I always get my work done and I can eat at the same time."