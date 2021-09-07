North Daviess Comm. Schools to require masks after COVID case surge

DAVIESS, COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are coming to North Daviess Community School policy.

The district announced on its social media page Tuesday, all students will have to wear masks during the day. This includes on the bus and in schools.

This does not include when students are outside for recess, P.E., and the like. School leaders said this is the result of rising COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers. This policy change begins on Wednesday. They said they'll reevaluate the mandate on September 17.

Schools will provide masks to students who do not have one.