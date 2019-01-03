North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Heartache at a Sullivan county high school. It's a painful and somber first day back-to-school, after the tragedy involving three students at North Central High School in Sullivan county.

Thursday is the first time students return to school since a car crash on Friday afternoon that killed three students. This is the first time students and staff are back together because of Winter break.

School counselors and counselors from the Hamilton Center will be on-campus Thursday and for the next dew days to help students and staff cope.

Services for Kegan Ennen, 16, will be held at Holmes Memorial Chapel in Sullivan on Thursday. Services get underway at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be at West Lawn cemetery in Farmersburg. Contributions may be made to the First Financial Bank for his sister's college fund.

On Friday, join services for Thomas Jaroscak, 16, and Tyson Boyll, 15, will be held. Service begins at 7 p.m. at North Central High School. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. up until service time.

News 10 is told Tyson Boyll will be buried on Saturday at Westlawn at 10 a.m.

Thomas Jaroscak burial date will be set for a later date.