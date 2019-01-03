Clear

North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

Heartache at a Sullivan county high school. It's a painful and somber first day back-to-school, after the tragedy involving students at North Central High School in Sullivan county.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 1:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Heartache at a Sullivan county high school. It's a painful and somber first day back-to-school, after the tragedy involving three students at North Central High School in Sullivan county.

Thursday is the first time students return to school since a car crash on Friday afternoon that killed three students. This is the first time students and staff are back together because of Winter break. 

School counselors and counselors from the Hamilton Center will be on-campus Thursday and for the next dew days to help students and staff cope. 

Services for Kegan Ennen, 16, will be held at Holmes Memorial Chapel in Sullivan on Thursday. Services get underway at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be at West Lawn cemetery in Farmersburg. Contributions may be made to the First Financial Bank for his sister's college fund. 

On Friday, join services for Thomas Jaroscak, 16, and Tyson Boyll, 15, will be held. Service begins at 7 p.m. at North Central High School. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. up until service time. 

News 10 is told Tyson Boyll will be buried on Saturday at Westlawn at 10 a.m. 

Thomas Jaroscak burial date will be set for a later date. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak