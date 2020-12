PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are on the way for another Wabash Valley school corporation.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed Parke County as having the highest seven-day positivity rate in the entire state.

As a result, all North Central Parke Community Schools will transition to eLearning for the final week of the semester. All extracurricular activities will still be held as scheduled.

Those activities must follow state health guidelines.