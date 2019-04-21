North Central Parke Schools to get new superintendent

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school district is getting a new superintendent.

News 10 has learned Mike Schimpf will be the new superintendent of North Central Parke Schools.

This information comes from the district's social media account.

Schimpf will replace Dr. Thomas Rohr.

Rohr will be retiring at the end of the year.

Schimpf is a former principal at Turkey Run High School.

He will assume his new role on June 1st.