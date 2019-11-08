North Central Parke Community Schools announce closure on 'Red for Ed Action Day'

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - North Central Parke Community Schools will be closed on November 19, which is when the 'Red for Ed Action Day' is happening at the Indiana Statehouse.

The decision was announced late Friday morning on social media. Earlier in the day, the Vigo County School Corporation announced it would use a snow day so educators could attend the rally.

They will be advocating for education issues, including concerns about the level of support for public education in recent years.

"In consideration of the number of teachers who will be out, and as what appears to be the best way to show support for teachers, all NCP schools will be closed on that date," the North Central Parke district wrote on Facebook.

North Central Parke Community Schools will make up the day on March 18, 2020.