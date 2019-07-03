North Carolina man found guilty on first-degree murder charges for killing Crawford County woman

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A North Carolina man has been found guilty in connection to a Crawford County murder.

The case involved the murder of Sandra Kendall.

It happened last July in Bellair, Illinois...just north of Oblong.

On Wednesday, 46-year-old Jason Strawbridge was found guilty of first-degree murder.

LINK | "ONE TIME IS TOO MANY" SHERIFF REACTS TO RECENT MURDER CASE

Strawbridge's sentencing will happen in a hearing set for August 26.

Police said they found Kendall with a gunshot wound to her head inside of her home.

Kristine Phillippe is also facing charges in connection to the murder.

According to online court records, her trial is set for August.