North American Lighting to open fourth Illinois location

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - A company expansion will bring more jobs to the area.

North American Lighting will add a fourth location in Illinois. This one will be in Mattoon.

NAL makes lights for vehicles.

The company said it would start accepting applications for its new location. The new location will start with 25 to 30 employees but ultimately grow to around 100 employees.

Those jobs will include:

Assembly operators

Team leaders

Material handlers

Technicians and clerks for shipping and receiving

