'Why are they taking our money every month and not fixing this...' Chrisman residents concerned of string of water issues

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTHI)- People in Chrisman, IL are frustrated with not having clean water.

Last week, News 10 told you about a warning that people who live in the community got.

The document said the water had high levels of nitrite in it making it hazardous to infants under six months old.

Monday, News 10 learned that days before the nitrite warning, people received a notice about high arsenic levels in the water.

Some members of the community are fed up about this ongoing water situation.

We spoke with a woman who wished to remain anonymous. She said, "Why are they taking our money every month and not fixing this issue. And especially for twenty years? That's...what's really going on?"

Some members told me that they have tried to get in contact with city officials about this issue and haven't gotten a response yet.

Monday I went to the City Hall in Chrisman myself searching for answers.

The person I needed to talk to wasn't in.

The clerk did leave a message to him.

When he gets in contact with us we'll be sure to keep you all updated.