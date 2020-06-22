Noose found in NASCAR driver stall, investigation underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- NASCAR is investigating an incident at the Talladega Motor Speedway.

The scheduled race at Talladega was delayed yesterday, due to rain.

However, it's what was discovered yesterday afternoon that's getting lots of attention.

A noose was found in the garage stall of the driver, Bubba Wallace at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

This incident comes less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

NASCAR said it had launched an immediate investigation.

In a statement released late last night, NASCAR said "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Wallace took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident.

"I will not give in nor will I back down. The despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

NASCAR announces they're taking this investigation very seriously.

"We will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."