TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered for good food and a good cause on this Good Friday.
The Terre Haute Noon Optimist Club hosted its 27th Annual Jonah Fish Fry. A lot of people dined inside VFW Post 972 in Terre Haute. The money raised at this event will benefit programs serving local kids.
Indiana Optimists Lt. Governor Cary Albin, says "The Terre Haute Noon Optimist club helps thousands of children every year and we can't thank the community enough for coming out and supporting us."
If you missed this event, you can still donate.
Donations can be sent here:
Noon Optimist Club
C/o Hayhurst Accounting
519 Wabash Avenue
Terre Haute, IN 47807
You can also call:
812-232-0561.
Related Content
- Noon Optimists raise money with Jonah Fish Fry
- Saturday fish fry will benefit Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship
- Noon Optimist Club serves up dinner for a good cause
- 800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive
- Optimist Club works to "Spruce Up Sportland"
- Business raises money for autism awareness
- Golf tournament raises money for veteran's famalies
- Chili cookoff raises money for literacy efforts
- Business raises money for local cancer organization
- Event raises money to end food insecurity
Scroll for more content...