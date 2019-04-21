Noon Optimists raise money with Jonah Fish Fry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered for good food and a good cause on this Good Friday.

The Terre Haute Noon Optimist Club hosted its 27th Annual Jonah Fish Fry. A lot of people dined inside VFW Post 972 in Terre Haute. The money raised at this event will benefit programs serving local kids.

Indiana Optimists Lt. Governor Cary Albin, says "The Terre Haute Noon Optimist club helps thousands of children every year and we can't thank the community enough for coming out and supporting us."

If you missed this event, you can still donate.

Donations can be sent here:

Noon Optimist Club

C/o Hayhurst Accounting

519 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807

You can also call:

812-232-0561.