Noon Optimist Club still needs your support in helping local kids in the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An effort to clothe 900 kids in Vigo County could still use your help and support right now.

The Noon Optimist Club says the online Clothe-a-Child Auction was a success, but due to the pandemic and a greater need, more money could really help.

Children receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, a pair of pants, socks, and underwear.

The group works with Vigo County teachers to determine which children are eligible to receive the clothing.

You can send a check to help. Make it out to the Noon Optimist Club. You can mail it to:

Hayhurst Accounting

519 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807