Noon Optimist Club holds annual Clothe a Child auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event on Tuesday night perfectly fit the 'Giving Tuesday' spirit.

People opened their checkbooks for the annual 'Clothe a Child' auction.

It's an annual event by the Noon Optimist Club. People bid on everything from jewelry to cars.

With proceeds, kids receive underwear, pants, shirts, a hoodie, and in many cases - coats.

Organizers say distribution day is always special.

"To see the condition of the clothing some of these kids show up in, quite possibly, it's the first new item they've ever owned. It just...it makes you feel good to know you can do it for them," Ed Utterback from the Noon Optimist Club said.

This year - between 850 and 900 children qualified. Staff at schools in Vigo County helped recommend students.

This is the 85th year for the event.