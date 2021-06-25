Local nonprofits are making a positive impact on the economy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The pandemic has seen the closing of several for-profit organizations throughout the state and across the Wabash Valley. But many nonprofits are doing the opposite. In fact, many are seeing growth. One local nonprofit director says the pandemic has allowed for positive growth for the nonprofit sector throughout the local area.

"We had the experience of working together where we really had to collaborate and convene," Richard Payonk, the Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, said. "We are starting to see the fruits of that. If we can all focus on similar goals, we can start to move the needle. I actually think the pandemic helped us understand that better, and I think it will help us grow even more."

The growth of the nonprofit sector is not just in recent years. Research from the Indiana Nonprofits Project shows the sector has grown significantly just in the past few decades. Now it accounts for 11% of the total labor force. The continued growth of the sector is paired with positive growth in the regional economy.

"As we have less families struggling to get by, it means that we are developing a more robust economy," Payonk said. "People who can go out, who can shop, who can spend, and put good-paying wages back into the economy. Imagine a Wabash Valley with 10,000 less struggling working families. What that means for local businesses and restauraunts, and the availability of educated workers. It's a tremendous boost to the economy."

Additionally, the nonprofit sector has seen significant growth in paid employment levels in recent history. That is according to data from 2019. But researchers predict that this trend prevailed through the pandemic.

"People tend to work for nonprofits because they want to do something that is meaningful," Kirsten Grønbjerg, the Indiana Nonprofits Project Director, said. "They may be able to do reasonably well in terms of keeping and attracting workers."

Now the United Way of the Wabash Valley and many other local nonprofits are hoping they can continue to make a meaningful impact on the local community.

"No matter how bad things can be, with a pandemic or any other disaster that fronts us, there is so much good in the Wabash Valley," Payonk said. "We are going to succeed!"

Further data on the economic impact and employment levels of nonprofits in the state and local communities will be released sometime this Fall.