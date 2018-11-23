Non-profits tend to see a drop in Volunteers and donations after Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- All around the Wabash valley soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities are looking for volunteers to help them.

This isn't just during the holiday season. They need volunteers year round and sometimes they're hard to find.

Christmas is on everyone's mind and that means a lot of people are in the giving spirit.

"We do see a surge. More volunteer opportunities during the Christmas season and the Thanksgiving season." John Etling, Agency Director for Catholic Charities said.

Etling said during the holiday season there is a higher demand for volunteers and luckily for them, more people do volunteer.

He said after the holiday season he feels like the number of volunteers and donations decrease.

So, the group has made it their mission to keep those numbers steady all year round.

"I think there are other things that we do that carries through after the Christmas season," Etling said.

But he says it didn't always use to be like that.

"It's not the drop off that is as drastic as it has been in the past," he said.

He says Catholic Charities saw the decrease and did something about it.

Now, they have each volunteer fill out an application with their contact information so they can keep potential volunteers informed.

"Keeping them informed with what's available, what we're doing, how they can get involved if they want to," Etling said. "Communication is a big part of this. It's key."

Etling says before you volunteer anywhere you should research the many different volunteer opportunities out there.

He says it's important to find the one that pulls at your heartstrings so you"ll want to continue helping and it doesn't feel like work.

