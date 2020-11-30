Non-profits ask for donations ahead of Giving Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. All three can potentially help check-off your Christmas gift list.

Tuesday is another special day. Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day where, across the world, you can give back to organizations that help others. Places like Catholic Charities in the Wabash Valley.

Jennifer Buell is the Assistant Agency Director with Catholic Charities. She says Giving Tuesday is a day to donate or volunteer.

Buell says the holiday season is a big time for many non-profits, but the need is there all year.

She told us because of the pandemic, they have seen an uptick in families who need help. Buell says even a dollar can provide up to four meals.