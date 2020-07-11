Non-profit teams up with rising country star to support area veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A rising star is the country music industry is lending his voice, and flaunting some serious hoop skills to give a local group committed to serving area veterans a big financial boost.

He's calling on you to help right now!

Non-profit group Trick Shots for Charity has partnered with musician Dylan Schneider to raise money for the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

The battalion works with area homeless veterans and is currently working on a transitional home.

Schneide" and Trick Shots for Charity put out a video on social media.

In it, Schneider sinks a shot from a four-wheeler.

Mike Egy is the leader of the Loyal Vets Battalion.

He said he is grateful for all the awareness this video is generating for the cause.

You can find this full video on the Loyal Veterans Battalion and Trick Shots for Charity Facebook pages.