TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Non-profit organizations can volunteer to get a financial boost and clean up downtown Terre Haute - all at the same time.

It's thanks to a community cleanup.

Tatum and Associates Burkhart Insurance will pay $10 for each trash bag the non-profit organization fills up.

Organizations can fill up to 25 bags.

The event happens on May 15. It starts at 9 am and goes on until noon.

If your non-profit wants to get involved, call office manager Rebecca Waggoner at 812-235-6007.