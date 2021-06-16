Non-life-threatening injuries reported following Terre Haute stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police were on the scene of a stabbing in Terre Haute on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 pm on Gilbert Avenue.

Our crew on the scene observed a female in handcuffs being taken out of a house.

Details surrounding the stabbing remain unclear.

We've contacted tv the Terre Haute Police for more information. They've only told us the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.