No voter Indiana voter machines connected to the internet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say they are using new security measures to protect your vote.
The new measure includes vulnerability testing and intrusion detection systems.
Leaders also want you to know that no piece of voting equipment is online.
Indiana voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN1-VOTE.
