No updates from police after social media shooting threat at Terre Haute South

Snapshot from alleged social media post sent in by a News 10 viewer.

Vigo County students will return to school Tuesday as police are still investigating who threatened a school shooting last week.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County students will return to school Tuesday as police are still investigating who threatened a school shooting last week.

News 10 checked with the Terre Haute Police Department on Monday.

So far, detectives say they are not releasing any information.

LINK | HAWORTH: "WE BELIEVE OUR SCHOOLS ARE SAFE TODAY"

Last Wednesday, someone made a shooting threat for Terre Haute South Vigo High School on social media.

Police said they tracked where the threat came from.

Officers were talking to six people who were at the address.

We reached out to Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth on Monday.

He said there were no updates from the school corporation.

