No, this local sheriff's office is not getting into the "Street Boxing" business; officials work to regain access to page following hack

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley sheriff's office Facebook page has been hacked.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says someone took control of its page, and now the sheriff's office staff are working to regain access.

This comes after we received a notification about a name change on the page. The name of the page is now "Street Boxing."

So far, the page has been posting boxing-related things, including a boxing live stream.

We placed a call to the sheriff's office; they told us they were in contact with Facebook and hoped to be back in control of the page within 24 hours.