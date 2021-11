VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - News 10 is following a developing situation in Vigo County.

A Vigo County School Corporation school bus was involved in a crash at U.S. 63 and Bolton Road.

Indiana State Police told our crew there were students on the bus, but nobody was hurt.

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.