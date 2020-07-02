No serious injuries reported in Thursday crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - A Thursday after crash in Terre Haute caused a truck to flip.

It happened just before noon at 13th and Hulman Streets.

According to police, a pick-up truck turned onto Hulman Street. The driver said another truck was blocking his view, but he thought he was clear to continue.

That's when an oncoming car hit the truck. This caused the truck to flip onto its side.

At the scene, no one appeared to be seriously hurt.

Police cited the truck driver for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.