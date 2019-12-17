No serious injuries reported after car reportedly hits a child on 7th Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after police said a kid was hit by a car in Terre Haute.

It happened around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon near 7th and Seabury.

A witness told News 10 three kids were crossing the street and stepped in front of a car. The witness said the vehicle stopped for the kids, but the vehicle behind it didn't.

The witness said that pushed the front car into the group, hitting one.

A first responder on the scene said the child suffered minor injuries.