TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after police said a kid was hit by a car in Terre Haute.
It happened around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon near 7th and Seabury.
A witness told News 10 three kids were crossing the street and stepped in front of a car. The witness said the vehicle stopped for the kids, but the vehicle behind it didn't.
The witness said that pushed the front car into the group, hitting one.
A first responder on the scene said the child suffered minor injuries.
Related Content
- No serious injuries reported after car reportedly hits a child on 7th Street in Terre Haute
- 7th Street in Terre Haute should reopen this week
- Tree arrives at Terre Haute's Miracle on 7th Street
- Miracle on 7th Street underway in Terre Haute
- Child suffers minor injuries after getting hit by car, driver reportedly flees the scene
- Terre Haute crow patrol hits the streets
- No injuries reported in Terre Haute house fire
- One hurt after a car reportedly runs a red light at Terre Haute intersection
- Next phase of 7th Street construction starts
- South 7th Street reopens after construction project
Scroll for more content...