No serious injuries after Wednesday afternoon crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a Wednesday afternoon wreck in Terre Haute.
It happened just after noon near Davis Drive and Prospect Street.
That is near the Rea Park Golf Course.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash.
There were only minor injuries reported.
There's no word on the cause at this time,
