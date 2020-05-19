No prom? No problem. Local entertain company brings prom to Paris High School students

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Prom night might be canceled this year - but a local entertainment company still gave Paris, Illinois high school students a reason to dress up.

Moonlight Entertainment drove to students' houses on what they call 'The Prom Bus.'

The company set up DJ equipment on a bus...and off they went.

Students got to request a song and have a picture taken. Students also received gift cards and t-shirts.