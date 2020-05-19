No prom? No problem. Local entertain company brings prom to Paris High School students

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Prom night might be canceled this year - but a local entertainment company still gave Paris, Illinois high school students a reason to dress up.
Moonlight Entertainment drove to students' houses on what they call 'The Prom Bus.'
The company set up DJ equipment on a bus...and off they went.
Students got to request a song and have a picture taken. Students also received gift cards and t-shirts.
After a little over 8 hours, we were able to hit 65 out of the 68 houses before the rain tonight! Here are the kids with...
Posted by Moonlight Entertainment, IL. on Saturday, May 16, 2020
