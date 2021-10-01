"No one will touch you." Drive thru scare event kicks off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the first day of October, and that means it's officially spooky season. The Wabash Valley fairgrounds is cooking up a scare! Organizers say you can expect to see ghosts and goblins if you go to the "drive-thru scare".. tonight!

This is the 2nd annual drive-thru scare event. it started right at the height of the pandemic. all as a way to keep everyone safe..

while still celebrating Halloween. Cathy Beemer says that guests remaining in the car makes it safer for everyone.

"no one will touch you, and no one will touch your vehicle. we will come up to your vehicle so that you can see our scary faces, but we won't actually touch you."

Beemer explains some of the characters you can expect to see while you are driving through the event.

"Ghouls and goblins and vampires pirates and clowns and babies you name it. We hope to have lots of things you expect out of Halloween."

Beemer adds last year, they only utilized half the warehouse, but now they people can drive through the whole building, getting a scare at every corner.

"We had about 300 people drive-thru last year, 300 cars, and a lot of people who took advantage of coming through multiple times."

Their goal is to have 400 cars come through this year. She says Halloween is a time for families to come together.

"Halloween's a lot of fun and it's an opportunity for people to come together it's almost like a traditional family reunion."

The drive-thru scare goes from 7-10pm tonight, tomorrow night, October 8th and 9th. $23 a car.