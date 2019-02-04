TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The scam preys on vulnerable people.

Someone reaches out talking about a new Human and Health services fund.

It’s a program claiming to give money to retired, disabled, working and non-working people, but in the end, it was harmful.

“I can’t believe I was that stupid, but like I said I needed the money,” Charlotte Mckee, a victim of the scam said. “I had big plans for it and they just put the screws to me.”

She got a Facebook message from a friend in early January.

It said she was eligible to get up to $20,000.

All she had to do was buy Amazon gift cards and send back the pin numbers.

So, that’s what she did and she found out the hard way, it was too good to be true.

“I been sending her cards and money and I never did get my money,” Mckee said. “So, it’s a scam.”

The scammers stole more than $1,200 from Mckee.

She said they also hacked her Facebook to get to her friends and family.

Her granddaughter-in-law. Sierra Pruiett was the first one to notice Mckee had been hacked.

“I was messaging her and I asked her if she was staying warm. I got a thumbs up back,” Pruiett said. “That was the last reply I got from her. So, then I knew she was hacked.”

That hacking led to another person losing money.

The scammers got to one of her friends and took $4,000 dollars from that person.

She said she just wants to warn others.

“Don’t send nobody no money,” she said. “Just keep it and spend it yourself.”

Both victims told me they filed police reports.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s office said if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Double and triple check with someone before sending any money.