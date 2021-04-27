No one hurt in fiery crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Amazingly no one was seriously injured in a fiery crash here in Terre Haute.

Take a look at the video from News 10 Viewer Ryan Carter.

It happened on Monday evening near the intersection of 3rd and Hulman streets.

When Carter pulled up he saw intense smoke then a short while later flames coming from the vehicle.

Police tell News 10 a vehicle was northbound on 3rd.

It turned into the southbound lane and crashed into another vehicle.

Witnesses say that caused one of the vehicles to slam into an ATM that may have led to the fire.

We spoke with a worker at a nearby gas station who witnessed the incident.

He and others helped get the occupants out of the vehicle.