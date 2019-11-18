No one hurt in fiery crash Monday evening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fiery crash had traffic stopped for an hour in Southern Vigo County Monday night.
It happened around on U.S. 41 near S.R. 246.
Police say a truck and van hit each other, causing both vehicles to spin. That's when police say the truck went up in flames.
No one was hurt.
