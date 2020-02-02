Clear

No one hurt in Sunday afternoon house fire

No one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon fire in Terre Haute.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – No one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon fire in Terre Haute.

The fire happened in a home on East Eaton Drive near Jessica Drive in southern Vigo County.

The Honey Creek Fire Department responded to the fire. Officials tell News 10 the family made it out of the home safely with some valuables.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

