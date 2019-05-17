Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Clear

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential future educators out of the classroom?

Several Indiana teachers are taken back by the sudden change in requirements for license renewals.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Indiana teachers are taken back by the sudden change in requirements for license renewals.

Some feel it could impact our current and future educators.

The teachers News 10 spoke with said many weren't expecting the changes.

The school board sent out a formal letter on Friday morning.

The majority of educators have a license that must be renewed every five years. One way to do that is by getting 90 Professional Growth Plan, or GPS Points. 90 points are equal to 90 hours.

The new law requires 15 of those hours to be an 'externship' or other professional development.

Some of the confusion is what would meet the qualifications for those hours.

The idea is to encourage outside skill development.

Not all educators are excited to see this mandatory change.

Tonya Pfaff is a state representative...and a math teacher.

She feels this just adds to a teacher's workload.

"You know, no one asked us, no one consulted us. If someone would have said 'hey Tonya, what do you think about this?' I would have said, well sure, if teachers want to do this, I think it's great. But don't make everyone do it, and I think that's why we are all so upset," Pfaff said.

Vigo County School Deputy Superintendent Dr. Karen Goeller told us it is an opportunity for teachers to become more well-rounded.

"We want teachers to engage in professional development that feels more beneficial to them. So at least make them aware of the new law, and let them think about what that might look like for them," Dr. Goeller told us.

Pfaff says she sees the benefits of this but wishes it was optional.

She says this is just another way to steer people from going into the field.

"We're having people not go into the profession, we're having people live Indiana and then you throw on another mandate, and it's like, okay...and then they leave, which is a problem for everyone. At the end of the day, everyone needs education and everyone deserves an excellent education," Pfaff said.

She went on to say as a representative and a teacher, this is important to her.

She plans on trying to amend the law so it would become optional for teachers.

It goes into effect on July 1st.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Image

Cops and firemen on rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts to raise money

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Challenge The Maple Center May 30th-June 27th

Image

Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Image

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says