No more snow days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Just a few years ago, if it snowed, many kids might wake up and watch the bottom of the TV screen waiting to see the name of their school and if they had a snow day.

"we've seen so much interruption to learning since last March," Bill Riley, Director of communications for the Vigo County School Corporation said.

But now. snow days are a thing of the past

"Learning can continue at home when we have bad weather, it's not perfect and it doesn't replace in-person learning. absolutely not. but that continuous learning is so so important for our students," Riley said.

Susan Mardis is a former teacher and principal for the Vigo County School Corporation. She said this is good for students and for their futures.

"Snow day or e-learning and that's what education is all about. It's learning we've been thrown a curveball in teaching students, but I think we need to keep our expectations high and we need to keep them in that routine of learning," Mardis said.

She said she knows e-learning is hard on students, teachers, and parents. She said she is watching her own grandchildren go through it, but she said in the end it's the best thing for everyone.

"We always have to put the students first. No matter how tough it is for the rest of us, we need to focus on students," she said. "And I remember snow days back in my day 'oh yay we're going to have a snow day. We're going to go sledding,' and that's all great and I think they should make time for that, but at the end of the year when you try to tag snow days on, nobody's in the mindset to learn."

Riley said he doesn't think most schools will ever see snow days again.