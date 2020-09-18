No more names left for tropical systems on alphabetical list. What comes next?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Statistically the peak of the Atlantic Tropical Storm season occurs during the month of September. We are passed the half way point. But we still have plenty of time for more tropical systems.

Currently, we have two named systems, Hurricane Teddy in the Atlantic Ocean, and newly formed Tropical Storm Wilfred. Both are in the Atlantic Ocean. And there are multiple areas still being watched for further development, even in the Gulf of Mexico.

The season started with Tropical Storm Arthur. The list of names obviously is alphabetical and the list ends with Wilfred. So now that the entire list of names have been used.

What’s next?

The World Meteorological Organization has designated that the list will move on now to the Greek Alphabet. Starting with Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and so on.

So what does an active tropical season mean for us here in the Wabash Valley?

This week has been a perfect example. The Storm Team forecasted a cold front to move in on Thursday. We normally see rain and storms when a powerful cold front moves through our area. The moisture that causes these rain and storms here in the Valley usually comes from the Gulf of Mexico. But as you know, no rain was in the forecast with this week’s cold front.

Why didn’t it rain?

Well we can blame it all on Hurricane Sally that dumped close to ten to twenty inches of rainfall in the south. This essentially cut off any moisture to come into the Wabash Valley. And as I discussed, there have been quite a few storms this season in the Gulf of Mexico which cut off that moisture transport into our area.

So where has that left us? High and dry...

The latest drought monitor has most of the Valley underneath drought conditions. We can likely expect the dry weather to unfortunately continue here at home.