No matter the weather, Meals on Wheels volunteers step up to deliver food to those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As many remain shut-in, Meals on Wheels in Terre Haute says its mission never stops.

That's as volunteers deliver meals to the sick, elderly, homebound, and disabled.

It's a need that's always there, no matter the weather.

On Wednesday, organizers say a few drivers couldn't come in due to the elements. That's when more volunteers stepped up to help those without.

"All of our drivers are volunteers," said Executive Director Rita Kaperak, "They are the true backbone of this program. Without them, we would not be able to be here."

With the pandemic still in place, Kaperak says the need for more drivers remains high.

If you're interested in helping out with delivering, or preparing meals, visit their website or call the office at 812-232-3878.