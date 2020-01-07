No major injuries reported in Vigo County water rescue

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is recovering after a water rescue in Vigo County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the John A. Scott Lake at the Green Valley Public Fish Area in West Terre Haute.
An official from the Sugar Creek Fire Department says a man was on a boat fishing when the motor fell off, after that, the man reportedly fell out of the boat.
He was in the water for around 10 minutes before he swam to a shoreline.
When rescue crews reached him they said he was a little cut up and had hypothermia.
Officials said the man was not wearing a life vest at the time.
