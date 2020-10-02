No major changes planned for 2021 Vincennes City budget

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The proposed 2021 budget in Vincennes features no changes from 2020. Mayor Joe Yochum says they are waiting for the economy to recover before making any changes.

The state of the city was held on March 10th. During the event, Yochum said despite a shortfall in funding the city was looking good financially. In just over a week everything changed.

The shutdown caused problems in income for the city of Vincennes. As folks across the state were laid off, income taxes took a hit. At the same time with fewer people on the road, less funding came to the city from the gas tax.

However, Yochum says the financial hits from those incomes were not as bad as expected.

Yochum says, "So we opted to give a one percent raise for all city employees. I was glad to do that. Well, I worked with all the department heads working with all their budgets and keeping them the same. And I think that the department heads and myself working together we gave fundable budgets to the council to approve."