No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to stay on top of the latest developments regarding a new Veterans Affairs hospital coming to Terre Haute.

We reached out to a VA representative. They told News 10 a decision has not been made on where the new hospital will be located.

In fact, we were told this was done on purpose to ensure fairness in the bidding process.

The VA says various authorizations must take place first, including congressional approval before it can announce a location.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.