No kids hurt in Thursday night school bus crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on a Thursday night school bus crash in Clay County.

The crash involved a school bus and a semi on State Road 59 and US Highway 40 around 10:00.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says kids were on the bus at the time of the crash - but they were all checked by medical staff at the scene and released.

No injuries were reported among the kids.

We are still working on learning what led to the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.