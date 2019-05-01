Clear

No injuries reported in Vincennes fire

Posted: May. 1, 2019 1:35 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone is okay after a trailer fire in Vincennes.

It happened around noon on Wednesday on Willow Street.

Vincennes firefighters told News 10 the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire chief said a window gave out, which brought air into the equation...making the fire bigger.

Crews told us the trailer is a total loss.

The fire chief said he's proud his team worked quickly and efficiently.

