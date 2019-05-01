No injuries reported in Vincennes fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone is okay after a trailer fire in Vincennes.
It happened around noon on Wednesday on Willow Street.
Vincennes firefighters told News 10 the fire started in the kitchen.
The fire chief said a window gave out, which brought air into the equation...making the fire bigger.
Crews told us the trailer is a total loss.
The fire chief said he's proud his team worked quickly and efficiently.
