No injuries reported in Vigo County house fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported in a southern Vigo County house fire.
The fire started around 11:00 on Friday morning at 5251 E. Deer Drive. That is near Paint Mill Lake.
Officials on the scene told News 10 nobody was home when the fire started.
It's unclear if the home was a total loss, but our crew scene said the house appeared to have heavy damage.
There's no word on a cause at this time.
