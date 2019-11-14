No injuries reported in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported after a Thursday morning crash in Vigo County.
It happened around 11:00 on East Railroad Avenue near Tabortown Street.
Our crew on the scene of the crash saw one vehicle flipped over. There were two people inside.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us nobody was hurt in the crash.
