No injuries reported in Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews worked quickly to put out a house fire in Terre Haute Saturday evening.
The fire started around 7 o'clock.
Firefighters said the fire started in the basement of a home near 25th and Hulman Streets.
There was heavy smoke, but first responders were able to knock down the fire quickly.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and it appeared to be abandoned.
