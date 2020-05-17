No injuries reported in Clay county house fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews responded to a house fire in Clay county.
It happened this morning in Carbon, Indiana.
Our crew on scene spoke with the assistant fire chief with the Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department.
He said the electrical fired started in the garage.
No injuries were reported.
