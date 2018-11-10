No injuries after house fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning house fire in Terre Haute is under investigation.

The Terre Haute Fire Department was called to a home on Gilbert Avenue around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Fire officials say when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

They've declared the house a total loss. A neighbor on-scene told News 10 the flames grew so large, they started to hit a nearby house.

Officials say one man was home when the fire started. He was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say the fire isn't suspicious.