No injuries after Friday night house fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were kept busy with a house fire in Rockville Friday night.

Rockville Fire Lieutenant Jeff Ramey says it all started around 8 p.m.

Ramey says fire crews were called to 1117 East High Street in Rockville.

Lieutenant Ramey says no one was hurt from the fire.

He adds that a cause for the fire is unknown at this time. Ramey says officials plan to investigate the cause early next week.

He says besides Rockville Fire Department, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department and Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.