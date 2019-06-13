TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Hundreds of people filled the steps in front of the Vigo County Courthouse showing that love is stronger than hate. People of all different ages, races, backgrounds, and religions gathered to show their love and support for others.

"We came together first of all because there are some among us who are fearful and we want them to know that we will support one another," Sister Barbara Battista, the justice promoter for sisters of Providence said.

Wednesday's rally happened after some hate speech flyers were found in a Wabash Valley community. Like most everyone who showed up to the rally, Robert Neff said seeing that kind of thing in this community makes him want to do something.

"It just stirred something in me and I felt like we had to do something," Neff said. "I feel like we're desensitized by all the hate we see going on around us and if we're silent we stand with the oppressors."

Many in attendance are life long residents of Terre Haute. They all came together to show hate won't win in this community.

NAACP president Sylvester Edwards said when people like this come together is when everyone learns to love each other and that hatred can be stomped out.

"Most of the time when people have these biases and hatreds and racism, sexism and all the other -ism is because of the fact they don't know one another they haven't gotten together," Edwards said. "What people don't know they fear, and what they fear they hate and what they hate they try to destroy."

Arthur Feinsod President of the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley said even though hate speech and hate crimes happen it is not what Terre Haute is about.

"When you get this number of people from all different religions all different ethnicities coming together and saying love and respect will defeat hate and intolerance, that to me is Terre Haute," Feinsod said.

This Saturday there is also a diversity walk happening in Terre Haute. It will promote diversity and inclusion in the community.